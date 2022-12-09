‘We were unable to share our viewpoint with voters’

As the outgoing Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday tendered his resignation to governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, he said that the party will never stop working for the development of people and will analyse its shortcomings. Thakur said he respects the people’s mandate and that the Congress should deliver on its promises.

Edited excerpts:

You won by a record margin but the party lost. Your take?

Yes, the results were not as per our expectations. I will be able to comment on the electoral reverses only after the party studies the factors that went wrong and detailed analyses of the defeat. There are many seats where the BJP candidates lost by a close margin.

Several top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders lost. Do you think it is a vote against their performance?

Unfortunately, many of our ministers lost. However, it won’t be right to say that the ministers’ loss is due to the performance of the government. Two of them, Sukh Ram ( from Paonta Sahib)and Bikram Singh(from Jaswan Paragpur)were victorious. Right now, we cannot draw any conclusions. We accept the people’s verdict.

What factors went against BJP in these elections?

The campaign began somewhere but later went in some other direction. All this is a matter of analysis. Mandi supported the BJP overwhelmingly. We were unable to share our viewpoint regarding a few issues with the voters. Rebels are one of the factors that require detailed analysis... we will examine other shortcomings.

Do you think the double-engine plank and Modi magic failed to earn votes for the BJP?

There was a lot of support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national party chief Jagat Parkash Nadda. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the state progressed well. The government took several initiatives for the welfare of people.

How do you see the Congress’s victory in the polls?

Now, the Congress should deliver on its promises. We will stand for the development of the state and people, irrespective of politics. If I talk about the vote share, the difference is about one percentage point. Yet, the Congress has finished ahead of the BJP. I think the Congress is more scared as they have more than one CM face. I think they are scared from within, they shouldn’t be scared of us.

