Weather system may lead to winds picking up from Nov 11 in Delhi: IMD

Delhi struggled to breathe due to a thick smog jacket enveloping the National Capital Region, as pollution levels in the Capital continued to remain in the “severe” zone for a fourth straight day on Sunday with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 454.

Cold weather and weak winds did little to disperse pollutants, and India Meteorological Department has forecast that the conditions are likely to remain the same till at least November 11. (Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)

Cold weather and weak winds did little to disperse pollutants, and India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the conditions are likely to remain the same till at least November 11, when the region is affected by a western disturbance, leading to a strengthening of winds.

A western disturbance refers to an area of “disturbed” or reduced air pressure, moving from the west to the east, carrying with it moisture associated with rainfall, snowfall and fog in northern India.

According to IMD, a western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of November 7, and under its influence, light rainfall/snowfall is likely in at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit and Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad between November 7 and 9, and in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on November 8 and 9.

“There will be a change in wind direction from November 8 when the western disturbance starts impacting the western Himalayas. Wind direction will be southeasterly briefly, and winds may pick up also. If there is some rainfall over northwest India that can also help bring some relief. After the western disturbance passes and wind direction becomes northwesterly, there may be slight increase in wind speed,” said IMD director general M Mohapatra.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology, at Skymet, a private weather forecaster, said, “The wind direction is likely to be northwesterly moderate wind speed from November 11 after the western disturbance moves away… When winds pick up, there will be slight dispersal of pollutants.”

He added, “The heavy smog cover is creating something like a greenhouse effect which is why there is a feeling that it’s warmer than usual, but the temperatures are near normal.”

