Weeks after killing of two kids, their father found dead

Over two weeks after two siblings were found murdered inside the grocery shop on the ground floor of their residential building at Rampura near Keshavpuram in northwest Delhi, their 42-year-old father’s body has been found at Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Police suspected that the man died by suicide, officers aware of the matter said on Friday. The body was found by Haridwar Police on May 10. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (north west) Jitendra Meena said that the body was found by Haridwar Police on May 10, but they received the information on Thursday. “The incident of murder was reported on May 4. The man is suspected to have left the city, gone to Haridwar where he is possibly jumped into the Ganga. His bloated body was recovered on May 10 by Haridwar Police,” he added.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A senior police officer on condition of anonymity said that they received an information that the man went to Haridwar, after which teams were looking for him there. “A photograph of the deceased person was pasted at a police station and when closely analysed, it matched with the man,” the officer said.

Police suspected that the man allegedly murdered his two children, 13-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son, inside his shop before fleeing. The man was under a financial strain and was also not getting along with his wife, police said.