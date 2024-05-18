 Weeks after killing of two kids, their father found dead | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weeks after killing of two kids, their father found dead

ByHT Correspondent
May 18, 2024 05:56 AM IST

Father of two murdered children found dead in Haridwar, suspected suicide. Police believe he killed his children before fleeing due to financial strain.

Over two weeks after two siblings were found murdered inside the grocery shop on the ground floor of their residential building at Rampura near Keshavpuram in northwest Delhi, their 42-year-old father’s body has been found at Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Police suspected that the man died by suicide, officers aware of the matter said on Friday.

The body was found by Haridwar Police on May 10. (Representational image)
The body was found by Haridwar Police on May 10. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (north west) Jitendra Meena said that the body was found by Haridwar Police on May 10, but they received the information on Thursday. “The incident of murder was reported on May 4. The man is suspected to have left the city, gone to Haridwar where he is possibly jumped into the Ganga. His bloated body was recovered on May 10 by Haridwar Police,” he added.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A senior police officer on condition of anonymity said that they received an information that the man went to Haridwar, after which teams were looking for him there. “A photograph of the deceased person was pasted at a police station and when closely analysed, it matched with the man,” the officer said.

Police suspected that the man allegedly murdered his two children, 13-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son, inside his shop before fleeing. The man was under a financial strain and was also not getting along with his wife, police said.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Weeks after killing of two kids, their father found dead

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On