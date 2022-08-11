West Delhi transit corridor will be complete in 1.5 years, says Sisodia

An integrated transit corridor to decongest west Delhi’s Peeragarhi Chowk — the intersection of Outer Ring Road and Rohtak road (NH-10) — will be ready in a year-and-a-half, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sisodia, who also holds the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, visited the Peeragarhi intersection on Wednesday to review the project, which will be carried out in a phased manner. Currently, the 3.6km-long corridor on Rohtak Road (NH10) -- between Jwalapuri signal and Jwala Heri signal -- along the Metro’s Green Line is just 60 metres wide, and has four signals.

A PWD official said that the junction is a major connection point between Delhi and Haryana, while NH-10 connects ISBT, Kashmere Gate, Bahadurgarh and Rohtak Road, due to which there is always heavy vehicular movement and congestion throughout the stretch. The stretch also witnesses high commercial vehicular movement due to the presence of industrial and residential areas in the vicinity. To be sure, the Peeragarhi intersection was identified as a congestion hot spot by a Supreme Court monitoring committee in 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior PWD official said the project entails the improvement of Peeragarhi Chowk junction, widening of the railway overbridge along Ring Road going towards Mangolpuri, the construction of a flyover on Laxmi Narayan Mandir Road and underpass U-turns on Chaudhary Balbir Singh Marg and improved pedestrian access along with proposed foot overbridges.

“The road is currently not equipped to accommodate the heavy traffic on the stretch, which is surrounded by industrial areas on one side, including Udyog Nagar, Mundka and Mangolpuri, and residential areas such as Paschim Vihar on the other. Four traffic intersections on the short corridor add to the congestion,” the official said.

The PWD plans to add three lanes on either side of the Mangolpuri ROB on Outer Ring Road to de-clutter the congestion point. (HT Illustration)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What also adds to the congestion at Peeragarhi junction is heavy pedestrian movement, on-street parking, the presence of multiple banquet halls, and unhindered incoming traffic on the signal-free corridor from Vikaspuri to Wazirabad. “The corridor facilitates a smooth ride on the stretch, but the narrow Mangolpuri railway overbridge (ROB) on the northern side of the Peeragarhi junction, is a bottleneck,” the official said.

The agency now plans to add three lanes on either side of the Mangolpuri ROB on Outer Ring Road to de-clutter the congestion point.

The PWD official said the agency will provide slip roads for traffic heading from Mangolpuri towards Punjabi Bagh, from Punjabi Bagh towards Vikaspuri, and from Nangloi towards Vikaspuri. A 600m-long, three-lane flyover will also be constructed on both sides of the Metro line on Laxmi Narayan Mandir Road near Udyog Nagar Metro station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The total width of the new carriageways will be 20 metres. With this flyover, the traffic load from the existing road will be reduced,” the official added.

The phased project will also incorporate an underpass U-turn for traffic that will turn right on Chaudhary Balbir Singh Marg. “To make the road signal-free, a 6.6m-wide two-lane underpass U-turn will be constructed on Chaudhary Balbir Singh Marg which will lead to a signal-free stretch,” the official added.

The transit corridor proposal also takes into account improving pedestrian access via two foot overbridges near Peeragarhi junction, table-top zebra crossings and 2.5m-wide footpaths along the 3.6km corridor.

While the Delhi government had initially set aside ₹20 crore in the last financial year for the project, the budget was later cut to ₹20 lakh in the revised allocation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}