What are markets without street vendors, ask Delhiites

New Delhi

Imagine entering Sarojini or any other popular market in Delhi, and not finding vendors and hawkers selling affordable clothes, trinkets and lip-smacking street food. With the Delhi High Court stressing on the need to have organised vending activities in markets in the Capital, shoppers hope street vendors will not be asked to leave altogether. Suggesting registration of street vendors and designated zones for them, shoppers in Delhi iterate that markets would lose their charm sans vendors.

“Not everybody can afford showrooms; half of the city dwellers are dependant on cheap buys. It’s about their livelihood. There should be better cleanliness, though,” opines Mayank Negi, a graphic designer residing in Laxmi Nagar.

Echoing a similar sentiment is Yogesh Verma, a real estate agent from Pitampura. He says, “Street vendors are really the heart and soul of any market. My wife and I love shopping from them. In fact, at times, I have shopped more from them than big showrooms. But yes, it won’t be such a bad thing to have a separate space for them. I hope small sellers are not completely evicted.”

At a time when street hawkers are struggling to make ends meet, many urge for better communication between vendors and town vending committees (TVCs). Patel Nagar-based Mayanka Plaha, who works in a bank, says: “Vendors are afraid of committees and start running when they come. Last year was hard for them, they have just resumed business. At this point, I hope a system is put in place.”

When purchasing items sold by street vendors, bargaining is an option, thereby making shopping a little less heavy on the pocket. Gaurav Kumar, a resident of Rani Bagh, opines: “Street vendors have good products available at reasonable prices. I will be disappointed if I don’t see them (in markets). Street vendors are the beauty of Delhi’s markets. My friends and I always shop for belts, caps, glasses, socks etc. from these small sellers, as I don’t like to buy these items from a big shop.”

Author tweets @siddhijainn

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter