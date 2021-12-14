Why Delhi is yet to record a fog episode so far this year

New Delhi: It’s mid-December when usually Delhi records dense spells of fog. However, this year, the city has not even seen a shallow or moderate fog episode so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Explaining the reason behind low fog, experts said parts of northern plains experienced two western disturbances (WD) so far, but none of them has added sufficient moisture for the formation of fog. They added that high wind speeds during this period has also ensured poor fog.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) data for Palam monitoring station shows that the national capital has recorded the lowest fog hours in the last at least six years between December 1 and 14. In 2015, the city recorded 157 hours of fog during the first 14 days of December. In 2016, 126 hours of fog was recorded during the same period. However, this year, the capital has seen only seven hours of fog till December 14, the IMD data shows.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, Delhi recorded 74 hours of fog over Palam which included a ‘very dense’ fog spell on December 7, when visibility dropped to zero and flight operations were impacted at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD, who analysed long-term fog data, said this is the first time since 2012, when even shallow to moderate fog has not been recorded in December. The IMD classifies the intensity of fog in terms of visibility. So, when the visibility is between 1,000 and 500 metres, it is classified as ‘shallow’; when it’s between 500 and 200 metres, the fog is considered moderate; below 200 metres it’s termed dense; and under 50 metres, it’s called very dense.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“By this time of the year, we generally get shallow to moderate fog, with a dense fog spell also occurring around this time of the year. After 2012, this is the first time we are seeing similar conditions where even CAT I and CAT II visibility procedures for shallow to moderate fog haven’t been deployed at the Delhi airport,” said Jenamani, who added that though low temperatures were ideal for fog formation, Delhi needed a stable wind pattern for proper fog spells.

“This is not limited just to Delhi, but the entire northern plains. Delhi will see another western disturbance from December 15-16, which may lead to some shallow to moderate fog in the morning, but from December 17 onwards, wind speed will again pick up and conditions will become unfavourable for fog,” Jenamani said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year, while four hours of fog was recorded on December 3 and 4, when visibility dropped below 1,000 metres, three fog hours were recorded on the night and morning of December 4 and 5. In comparison, last year saw 12 hours fog hours each on December 6-7 and December 7-8, with an 18-hour fog spell recorded on December 13, the IMD data shows.

Navdeep Dahiya, an amateur weatherman who runs ‘Live Weather of India’, an online platform that provides weather related information, said the two western disturbances in the first week of December were both fairly weak, and could not add enough moisture. “The first western disturbance around December 2 and 3 was near Maharashtra, and by the time it reached Delhi, it fizzled out. The next western disturbance around December 5 and 6 did bring enough snowfall to the mountains, but Delhi only recorded a drizzle. Generally, a western disturbance adds enough moisture for a shallow to moderate fog,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dahiya said Delhi may stand a better chance of seeing fog after December 24. “Another western disturbance is expected this week, but it will again be weak and is only likely to bring shallow fog. A better chance of good fog is now expected only after December 24, when a stronger western disturbance might influence weather in Delhi-NCR,” he added.

An official at the Delhi airport confirmed operations have been smooth so far, with even CAT-I and CAT-II procedures (used to help an aircraft land during shallow to moderate fog) not required yet. “There have been no delays or any impact on operations so far due to fog,” the official said.

Dipankar Saha, former head of Central Pollution Control Board’s air laboratory, said Delhi will have to wait for ideal meteorological conditions. “If the difference between ambient temperature and dew point, which basically means the point the air is saturated with moisture, is sufficient, one will see fog. You also need clear skies and calm winds for moisture to stay in the air,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}