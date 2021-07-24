Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Will decide on reopening Delhi schools based on other states’ experience: CM
delhi news

Will decide on reopening Delhi schools based on other states’ experience: CM

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 01:37 AM IST
On July 15, Kejriwal said that schools will not reopen in the Capital at the moment given the current trends of Covid-19 that point towards a third wave.(ANI Photo)

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the government will review the reopening of schools in other states and chalk out a strategy soon based on their experience, even as he stressed on the importance of vaccinating children.

“Ideally, we will not open schools until everyone is vaccinated. However, seeing that other states are reopening schools, we will review how it goes for them and accordingly plan out. We have been receiving a lot of messages from parents regarding the safety of the children and want to assure that the safety of the children will be our priority,” said Kejriwal on the side lines of an event at Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey’s office on Friday evening.

States, including Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat and Haryana, have announced the reopening of schools in parts, with curbs in place.

On July 15, Kejriwal said that schools will not reopen in the Capital at the moment given the current trends of Covid-19 that point towards a third wave.

