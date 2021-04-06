Will I need an e-pass? Eateries will be open? Delhi night curfew FAQs answered

The Delhi government has imposed a night curfew with immediate effect in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases in the national Capital, according to a Delhi Disaster Management Agency (DDMA) order released on Tuesday. The curfew will be in place every night from 10pm to 5am till April 30. The decision was taken as the Capital registered 3,548 new cases on Monday – a number that was slightly lower than Sunday, although this was due to fewer tests. Here is all you need to know about the curbs:

1. What does night curfew mean?

Only essential services will be allowed in the seven-hour window. Only up to two persons will be allowed to be together. The order also clarified that there will be no restriction on interstate and intrastate movement of essential or non-essential goods. It stated that no separate permission/e-pass will be required for such movements. Only people arriving in the city from airports, railway stations, lSBTs will be allowed to travel that too on production of a valid ticket.

2. Who will implement it?

District magistrates of Delhi, their counterparts – district deputy commissioners of police and all authorities concerned shall ensure strict compliance of this order.

3. Are there any fines?

In case anyone is found violating the instructions, the defaulting person(s) shall be proceeded against as per the provisions of sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws.

4. Will all restaurants, cinemas, malls, markets etc., have to be shut earlier to ensure 10pm curfew?

No. Wedding halls, pubs, restaurants, party venues, markets and other places where people gather will have to shut by 10pm.

5. What essential services will be allowed?

Movement of persons related to commercial and private establishments providing the following essential services/commodities shall be allowed: shops dealing with foods, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, medicines and medical equipment; banks, insurance offices and ATMs; print and electronic media; telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT-enabled services; delivery of all essential goods including foods, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce; petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets; power generation, transmission and distribution units and services; cold storage and warehousing services; private security services; and manufacturing units of essential commodities.

6. Will e-passes be needed, or will identity cards work?

Government officials, healthcare and frontline workers, diplomats will need to produce identity cards; those providing essential services will need to produce e-passes upon request.

7. If e-passes are needed, how to get one?

E-passes can be obtained by applying on the website www.delhi.gov.in.

8. How about people coming to/from airports and railway stations?

Travellers going to or arriving at the airport/railway stations/ISBTs will need to produce tickets upon request.

9. Now that vaccination has been opened 24x7, what about people going to get shots?

People on their way to be vaccinated for Covid-19 during the 10pm-5am window will also need e-passes to travel.

10. What about hospital movement? How will it be facilitated?

Ambulances will be allowed to ferry patients; anybody feeling sick can travel to meet a doctor, even if (s)he is not carrying a relevant document.