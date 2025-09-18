Will not allow DUSU poll winners to take charge in case of disorder: Delhi HC

New Delhi The bench directed the Delhi University and the Delhi Police to submit a status report on Friday, detailing any instance of violations during or after the polling process, coupled with the action taken in response. (Representative photo)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday warned it would not allow newly elected office bearers of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) to take charge if the September 18 elections are marred by disorder or unrest.

Although a bench of chief justice DK Upadhyay and justice Tushar Rao Gedela clarified that it would not interfere with the conduct of polls, it directed strict adherence to rules and also prohibited victory processions in college campuses, hostels, or elsewhere in the city.

The warning came after the court reviewed reports submitted by the Delhi Traffic Police and Delhi University, along with photographs provided by petitioner Prashant Manchanda. The court was also informed that the student union elections were scheduled for Thursday, with the counting of votes set to take place on Friday.

In its status report, the Delhi Police said it had issued over 700 challans on Tuesday to students and candidates found violating rules in and around the university campus.

Meanwhile, Manchanda submitted photographs showing large-scale canvassing by candidates in south Delhi, including convoys of nearly 100 vehicles. Representing the university, its counsel Rupal Mohinder informed the court that the administration had issued multiple show cause notice to students for breaching regulatory guidelines.

“Considering the large scale of violations, not about the photos by the petitioner, but by the status report of the Delhi Police .... Disruptions are apparent because Delhi police have reported such a large number of challans & these are in relation to traffic challans, scores of violations have been issued… & these are not abated…We’re not interfering with elections, but if the elections do not happen in a satisfactory, peaceful and orderly manner, if your reports are not positive, counting may take place, but we will stop functioning of the office bearers of the election,” the court said.

It added, “We thus direct the Delhi police, administration of the varsity & civil administration of the area concerned to take all steps to ensure that during the course of polling or even before or after that no untoward incident takes place, and any violation of regulatory norms is permitted. After declaration of results, no victory procession in the campus, hostel or any other area shall be taken by the candidates or their supporters.”

The bench directed the Delhi University and the Delhi Police to submit a status report on Friday, detailing any instance of violations during or after the polling process, coupled with the action taken in response.

The remarks came during the hearing of a plea by advocate Prashant Manchanda, who sought action by Delhi University and the police against candidates flouting rules, including Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, the DUSU 2022-26 election code of conduct, and related guidelines.

On Tuesday, the court had criticised the varsity, Delhi Police and organisations backing candidates for the polls, for only taking action against those violating guidelines while canvassing, upon being prompted by the court’s orders.

On Monday, the court had cautioned candidates to strictly adhere to campaign guidelines and avoid flashy displays such as JCBs or luxury cars, stressing that “money and muscle power” must not infiltrate student politics.