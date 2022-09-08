Will request CBI to probe ‘sting video’ against Kejriwal, Sisodia: BJP

NEW DELHI: Following up on the two “sting videos” targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership this week, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday said it will ask the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take cognisance of the video clips and probe chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia.

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi also reminded Kejriwal of his appeal to people to record video clips of corruption when he first came to power.

“How a party’s character changes with time… Today Kejriwal is shamelessly stalling the matter after such substantial proof. He must either take action on it or apologise for his statement given seven years back,” the BJP Rajya Sabha member said at a press conference along with party leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

On Monday, the BJP released two videos featuring the father of one of the accused in CBI’s first information report (FIR) in the Delhi liquor excise policy case, and said these proved Kejriwal and Sisodia made “hundreds of crores” in commission from the now defunct policy. Sisodia dismissed the charge, saying what the BJP was calling a “sting video” was a joke.

The BJP has since then tried to make the eyeballs on the “sting video”. On Tuesday, BJP MLA and leader of Opposition in the assemblyRamvir Singh Bidhuri led a protest outside Sisodia’s residence.

Sisodia is among the 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the agency in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government’s Excise Policy 2021-22.

At Thursday’s Press conference, Trivedi also took a swipe at the AAP government for a special assembly session to face a trust vote, saying the danger was never about AAP’s confidence in the assembly but the party’s credibility.

Bidhuri also said that the AAP government has given 1,000 liquor licenses to banquet hall owners, bars at hotels and restaurants against its policy to open only 849 liquor vendor shops. “They have also given permission to run dance bars in the backdrop of operating liquor vendor shops,” he claimed.

