Will restrictions to combat pollution in Delhi continue? Decision tomorrow

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai will on Monday hold a meeting with senior government officers to review the restrictions imposed in the national capital to contain high pollution levels.

“The meeting has been called to review the restrictions which come to an end on Sunday. Officials of all departments concerned will be in attendance,” an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Last Wednesday, the Delhi government brought in a 10-point “decision list” including measures suggested by the central air panel as well as those that are being enforced by the state government.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced a ban on construction work and stopped offline classes in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), and barred entry of trucks in the city.

The decision came during a meeting, which was held in response to a 24-hour deadline set by the Supreme Court for the authorities to prepare a list of urgent steps to control rising air pollution levels.

The Delhi government also banned construction and demolition activities till November 17, which was then extended till November 21. The directive of work from home to all government offices will remain in force until November 21. The Delhi government also shut down educational institutions till November 21, which will now continue until further orders.

Additional measures such as using fire trucks to sprinkle water at the city’s 13 pollution hot spots and procuring 1,000 private buses to augment the public bus fleet were also announced.

Delhi’s air quality remained “very poor” on Sunday morning and strong surface winds are likely to bring some relief from high pollution levels during the day, authorities said.

The city recorded its air quality index at 382 at 9am—the 24-hour average AQI was 374 on Saturday. Faridabad (347), Ghaziabad (344), Greater Noida (322), Gurgaon (345) and Noida (356) also recorded their air quality in the “very poor” category.

The Union ministry of earth sciences’ air quality monitor SAFAR has said that from November 21 to November 23, surface winds are likely to be strong resulting in effective dispersion that improves air quality. SAFAR said that strong surface winds gusting up to 30 kilometres per hour are likely on Monday.

“Transport-level winds coming from the northwest direction are also likely to be strong during the period and will flush out locally emitted pollutants from Delhi to the southeast region that is expected to improve air quality further,” it said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.

(With agency inputs)