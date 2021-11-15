With 2,569 Dengue cases last week, Delhi sees over 5,200 cases, 9 deaths this year, says civic body

More than 5,200 cases of Dengue disease were reported from the national capital in 2021, the south Delhi municipal corporation (SDMC) said. This also included the 2,569 infections logged in the past week alone. Also, nine people have succumbed to the disease so far.

According to a bulletin from the Anti Malarial Operations (HQ), 5,277 Delhi saw 5,277 Dengue cases as of November 13 (Saturday). Of the total cases, 3,740 have been reported in November alone, with half the month remaining, the data showed. Also, 1,196 cases in October and 217 cases in September have been reported.

The city saw 4,431 cases in 2016, 4,726 cases in 2017, 2,798 cases in 2018, 2,036 cases in 2019, 1,072 cases in 2020. The 5,277 cases this year is already higher than the total confirmed infections per year in the last five years.

In the last five years, the number of cases could be seen spiking in the month of October and declining in November. However, this year, in November, the city saw more than twice the number of infections in October.

Meanwhile, experts have suggested that the Dengue cases in the city might decline after mid-November because of the dip in temperatures. Suresh Kumar, the medical director at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) in Delhi, said on Saturday that the Dengue cases in the city had stabilised and would reduce in the coming days.

“Dengue cases in Delhi have stabilised and will decrease in two to three days as the temperature is dipping and mosquito breeding reduces in this season,” news agency ANI quoted the expert as saying.

Rajni Kherwal, medical superintendent at Swami Dayanand Hospital, also made similar comments and had earlier said, “There were many dengue patients who were admitted to ICU wards with signs of bleeding, platelets going down, DHF among others. We believe that the cases will be reduced by mid-November.”