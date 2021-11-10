HC seeks responses from Delhi govt, North MCD over steps to control dengue

The Delhi high court on Tuesday sought the response of the Delhi government and North Delhi Municipal Corporation to a plea seeking steps to control the dengue outbreak in the national Capital.

According to the report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, 2,708 dengue cases and nine deaths due to the disease have been recorded in Delhi this season till November 6, the highest count since 2017 for the same period.

Justice Rekha Palli issued a notice to the authorities ordering regular fogging, forming inspection teams to check growth of mosquito larvae and imposing penalties on violations.

The petitioner, a resident of Model Town in north Delhi, who is suffering from dengue, said the area is facing an onslaught of dengue, like the rest of the city, and alleged that due to the authorities’ inaction in controlling the vector-borne disease, many cases are reported every day and hospital beds are being occupied fast.

Petitioner Ananya Kumar sought a direction to authorities to take proper measures to control the dengue outbreak in the area around her residence and to conduct “regular fogging of the area, door-to-door awareness campaigns, form teams to inspect dengue larvae on the premises/area, to invite penalty for violation and issue dengue helpline numbers”.

The Delhi government’s additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal said the authorities are taking necessary steps so that the dengue outbreak in the city is curtailed.

The plea said the petitioner is living in fear that children and senior citizens of her family may also suffer from dengue fever which could be fatal at their age.

The court granted the authorities one week’s time to file their status reports in the matter and listed the plea for hearing on November 18.