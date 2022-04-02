With caseload low, experts split on mask fine removal
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s move (DDMA) to do away with fines for not wearing masks in public places in the national capital, citing a significant dip in the number of Covid-19 cases, has health experts divided on whether this was the right time to make masks optional.
While some said the decision was justified, arguing that the city’s population has likely acquired immunity against Covid-19 through natural infection and high vaccination coverage (over 90% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated), others believed it was still “too soon” for the city to lower its guard.
Epidemiologist and consultant with the New Delhi Municipal Council, Dr PK Sharma said people should continue wearing masks in crowded places, considering that the Covid-19 virus is mutating at a fast rate. He stressed that the immuno-compromised and senior citizens should mandatorily wear masks.
“While scientifically, if a city has attained herd immunity of over 70%, the mask mandate can be relaxed, but look at the crowds at markets and on the Metro; I would suggest that people continue wearing masks and if you have any ailment such as diabetes, blood pressure or anxiety, then you must definitely wear a mask in public places,” said Dr Sharma.
Until Friday, people who do not wear masks in public places were fined ₹500.
Dr Sumit Ray, head of department (critical care), Holy Family Hospital, said that since hospitalisations and new infections are currently low, the national capital has reached a stage where the government can stop penalising people for not wearing masks.
It must, however, continue creating awareness on the benefits of wearing a mask.
“The hospital admissions are extremely low now and the severity of infection is also mild; I think this is the right time to do away with fines for not wearing masks,” said Dr Ray.
Punjab transport department fixes speed limit for vehicles in school zones
The transport department, Punjab, on Friday issued a notification fixing vehicular speed in the school zones to 25 km per hour. Vehicles included in the list are buses, trucks, cars, and also two and three-wheelers. Harpreet Singh, president of Avoid Accident, an NGO, said he took up the matter with the state department as the Union government had already notified the speed limit five years ago.
No fines for not wearing masks: State govt order
The Delhi health department on Friday issued an order doing away with the need to levy fines on people for not wearing masks in public places, a day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority agreed to lift the rule in the wake of a significant improvement in the Covid-19 situation.
Money laundering case: ED attaches assets worth ₹4 crore of Punjab ex-SSP
The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached immovable or movable assets worth ₹4.07 crore of former senior superintendent of police of the Punjab Police, Surjit Singh Grewal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on Thursday. Grewal was posted as SSP (vigilance) at Jalandhar and Ferozepur ranges. An FIR was registered on December 21, 2017, in which Grewal was accused of indulging in corruption and misusing office during his service.
Woman, 4-year-old son killed as truck hits bike in Sangrur
Inspector Gurcharan Singh, SHO, Lehra police station, said a resident of Sunam, Pawan Kumar, along with Pawan's wife Rimpi Rani and son Divanshu (4), were going to Haryana to meet their relatives. A truck hit their motorcycle near the Baba Hira Singh Bhattal Institute of Engineering and Technology. Rimpi and her son died on the spot while Pawan also received injuries. Pawan is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.
ASI held for taking ₹10,000 bribe in Dhuri
A team of the vigilance bureau has arrested an assistant sub-inspector posted as in charge of the Economic Offence Wing (EOW), Dhuri, for demanding a bribe of ₹10,000 from an accused. The complainant, Sandeep Singh has been identified as Sanjiv Kumar and he had demanded the money to remove a section of the IPC from an FIR registered against the complainant. A team of the vigilance bureau arrested him and registered a case against him.
