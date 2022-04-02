No fines for not wearing masks: State govt order

The Delhi health department on Friday issued an order doing away with the need to levy fines on people for not wearing masks in public places, a day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority agreed to lift the rule in the wake of a significant improvement in the Covid-19 situation.

Also Read | Covid-19: No more fines in Delhi for not wearing masks in public

The Covid-19 cases graph has continued to remain almost flat for the past two months and, currently, there are fewer than 500 active cases and all of them are milder infections of the Omicron variant, which means that the recovery will be quicker.

According to the Delhi government’s daily health bulletin, on Friday, the city reported 131 new cases, with a case positivity rate of 0.57% and a single fatality from the disease.

Amit Gupta, executive member of New Delhi Traders Association, representing traders in Connaught Place and nearby areas, said junking the mask mandate is a big relief for traders trying to pull themselves out of the Covid-induced losses. “In summer, people are not comfortable wearing masks and such people were avoiding markets altogether or at least during the day. The DDMA has taken the right step by making masks optional. It will encourage the growing perception that things are returning to normal,” he said.

Also Read | Digital detox: Doors open for physical-only classes in Delhi

Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the Chamber of Trade & Industry, said the removal of the mask mandate is a step towards reviving business. “Since all Covid restrictions have already been lifted, the lifting of the mask mandate will ensure that we will enter the pre-Covid era. Normalcy ahead of the festive season is likely to boost business,” he said.

Delhi’s vaccination coverage is very high as compared to the national average. Around 91% people above the age of 18 are fully vaccinated in Delhi against the national average of 84%. The removal of the mask mandate does not mean that Delhi endorses people not wearing masks. “Masks may no longer be required but the government will carry out campaigns to promote wearing of masks,” said a senior government official.

Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, said, “Most people at present are immune due to natural infection or vaccination, and, therefore, the mandatory mask rule is not required.”