No fines for not wearing masks: State govt order
The Delhi health department on Friday issued an order doing away with the need to levy fines on people for not wearing masks in public places, a day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority agreed to lift the rule in the wake of a significant improvement in the Covid-19 situation.
The Covid-19 cases graph has continued to remain almost flat for the past two months and, currently, there are fewer than 500 active cases and all of them are milder infections of the Omicron variant, which means that the recovery will be quicker.
According to the Delhi government’s daily health bulletin, on Friday, the city reported 131 new cases, with a case positivity rate of 0.57% and a single fatality from the disease.
Amit Gupta, executive member of New Delhi Traders Association, representing traders in Connaught Place and nearby areas, said junking the mask mandate is a big relief for traders trying to pull themselves out of the Covid-induced losses. “In summer, people are not comfortable wearing masks and such people were avoiding markets altogether or at least during the day. The DDMA has taken the right step by making masks optional. It will encourage the growing perception that things are returning to normal,” he said.
Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the Chamber of Trade & Industry, said the removal of the mask mandate is a step towards reviving business. “Since all Covid restrictions have already been lifted, the lifting of the mask mandate will ensure that we will enter the pre-Covid era. Normalcy ahead of the festive season is likely to boost business,” he said.
Delhi’s vaccination coverage is very high as compared to the national average. Around 91% people above the age of 18 are fully vaccinated in Delhi against the national average of 84%. The removal of the mask mandate does not mean that Delhi endorses people not wearing masks. “Masks may no longer be required but the government will carry out campaigns to promote wearing of masks,” said a senior government official.
Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, said, “Most people at present are immune due to natural infection or vaccination, and, therefore, the mandatory mask rule is not required.”
Money laundering case: ED attaches assets worth ₹4 crore of Punjab ex-SSP
The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached immovable or movable assets worth ₹4.07 crore of former senior superintendent of police of the Punjab Police, Surjit Singh Grewal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on Thursday. Grewal was posted as SSP (vigilance) at Jalandhar and Ferozepur ranges. An FIR was registered on December 21, 2017, in which Grewal was accused of indulging in corruption and misusing office during his service.
Woman, 4-year-old son killed as truck hits bike in Sangrur
Inspector Gurcharan Singh, SHO, Lehra police station, said a resident of Sunam, Pawan Kumar, along with Pawan's wife Rimpi Rani and son Divanshu (4), were going to Haryana to meet their relatives. A truck hit their motorcycle near the Baba Hira Singh Bhattal Institute of Engineering and Technology. Rimpi and her son died on the spot while Pawan also received injuries. Pawan is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.
ASI held for taking ₹10,000 bribe in Dhuri
A team of the vigilance bureau has arrested an assistant sub-inspector posted as in charge of the Economic Offence Wing (EOW), Dhuri, for demanding a bribe of ₹10,000 from an accused. The complainant, Sandeep Singh has been identified as Sanjiv Kumar and he had demanded the money to remove a section of the IPC from an FIR registered against the complainant. A team of the vigilance bureau arrested him and registered a case against him.
Nayagaon MC approves ₹14.88-crore budget for 2022-23
With an eye on development, the Nayagaon municipal council approved a budget of ₹14.88 crore for fiscal 2022-23 during a special budget meeting on Thursday evening. MC president Balwinder Kaur said the income target was set at ₹14.88 crore, while the estimated expenditure is around ₹13.11 crore, making it a ₹1.77 crore-surplus budget. Nayagaon, which falls under the Kharar assembly constituency, is represented by AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Mann.
‘Cycling safety non-existent in Delhi’
It's been nine months since 50-year-old Manish Jayal met with an accident in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony while riding his bicycle with a group of friends. In the last 14 years, he says, “the number of vehicles has increased, but there is no change in people's road etiquette”. A 43-year-old cyclist, Rajesh Maurya, says that while there are cycling lanes on some stretches, they are not maintained.
