With Covid curve flat in Delhi, norm breach fines dip

New Delhi: In March, Delhi reported an average of around 600 cases of mask mandate violations every day as compared to around 5,000 daily cases in January,according to a Delhi government report.

According to officials, not wearing a mask in public violates the mask mandate.

The Delhi government report, a copy of which Hindustan Times has seen, said that on January 8, authorities fined 5,073 people a total amount of ₹1,02,52,500, whereas the collective fine amount came down to just ₹383,600 (imposed on 604 people) on March 2. On March 2, Delhi reported only 41 cases of social distancing norm violations, while on January 8, 74 cases of social distancing violations were reported.

A senior Delhi government official said the authorities were doing their best to enforce Covid norms. “In a Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting on February 25, it was stressed that the district authorities should continue to ensure adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing. In all meetings, authorities are asked to ensure surveillance, enforcement and management of Covid norms,” said the official, requesting anonymity.

An official of the southeast district said that enforcement teams are active in crowd-sensitive areas such as markets and Metro stations so that people continue to follow Covid protocols. “Those found violating the mask mandate or other norms are fined,” said the official.

Delhi has witnessed a significant improvement in Covid-19 situation over the past few weeks after going through a massive surge in daily cases during the peak of the Omicron wave. The wave saw more single-day cases being reported than ever, but also saw a majority of infected persons recover. Over 88% people (above 18 years of age) have been fully vaccinated in Delhi.

In an effort to restore a sense of normalcy to a Capital battered by the pandemic, the Delhi government announced on Monday that people will no longer be required to wear masks in private cars and reduced the fine for mask mandate violations from ₹2,000 to ₹500.

It is for the first time since the announcement of the first set of restrictions in March 2020 that everything has reopened. In January-February 2021, Delhi was under minimal restrictions, but restaurants, bars and cinema halls were under a 50% seating capacity cap. Now, however, there are no seating capacity restrictions in eateries, bars, or cinema halls. Schools, colleges and offices have reopened. Even crowds are returning to markets, and traders see this as a promise that the economy will come back on track.

“All the curbs have been lifted in Delhi for the first time in two years. The markets and traders have been hit badly due to lockdowns and subsequent restrictions. If there are no more waves of the coronavirus, the economy will completely recover in 2022,” said Praveen Khandelwal, secretary-general, Confederation of All India Traders.

Meanwhile, districts are trying to spread awareness about social distancing and masks even though teachers from government schools, who were earlier engaged in various enforcement teams, have returned to schools. The districts’ own teams, mostly comprising local officials, such as tehsildars and civil defence volunteers and others are working to enforce norms, said officials.

A district magistrate, who did not want to be identified, said that the number of enforcement teams on the ground has reduced from 20 to just four in his district. “Most of the enforcement teams used to comprise teachers before they returned to schools,” he said.

Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, said masks should be advocated to all those with cough and respiratory infection. “The restoration of normalcy is a good step because a majority of Delhi residents have been vaccinated and have developed antibodies through infection. Reopening of marketplaces is a good development for community welfare, but the local government should focus on general hygiene and sanitation. People must avoid spitting in public places. They should exercise overall compliance towards Covid protocols,” Dr Kishore said.

