Woman, 30, dies in fire incident in laptop cell factory in Delhi's Chand Bagh

A fire broke out at a laptop cell factory in northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area on Saturday and a body of a woman was recovered from its basement after the blaze was doused, police said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received regarding a fire in the basement of E-9, Chand Bagh on Saturday afternoon.

Fire tenders took about three hours to bring the blaze under control after which a body of a woman, Maya (30) was found in the bathroom of the basement. The lady was working as a labour in the factory.

The police have a registered case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigations are in progress, police added.

