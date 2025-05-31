Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman, 60, dies at Delhi hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

ByRidhima Gupta
May 31, 2025 03:31 PM IST

According to health officials the woman had severe co-morbidities and the Covid-19 finding was incidental

A 60-year-old woman died after testing positive for Covid-19 while undergoing treatment for other severe health conditions at a Delhi hospital, a health official said on Sunday.

The incident marks Delhi’s first Covid-19 death amid a recent increase in cases of the viral infection. (Representational image)
The incident marks Delhi’s first Covid-19 death amid a recent increase in cases of the viral infection. (Representational image)

It marks the Capital’s first Covid-19 death amid a recent increase in cases of the viral infection.

According to officials, the woman had severe co-morbidities and the Covid-19 finding was incidental. She had been diagnosed with acute intestinal obstruction post-abdominal surgery.

According to government data, the city reported 56 Covid-19 cases on May 30, taking the total number of cases to 294.

Earlier on Fridya, Delhi health minister Pankaj Singh had said that there was “no Covid (pandemic)” in the city.

Speaking to HT on Friday, he said, “There is no more Covid left. It’s just a viral infection that will subside on its own in a few weeks.”

“There is no need for the public to panic. As a human being it is my request that people should not panic without any reason, as there is no Covid, as of now,” he added.

Delhi remains in the top three states with Covid cases.

According to the central Covid-19 dashboard, which was last updated on Monday, there are 2,710 active cases across the country, at this time, of which 1,147 are in Kerala, followed by Maharashtra (426 cases), and Delhi (294).

Gujarat has reported 223 active cases, and Tamil Nadu 148.

Last week, the Delhi government issued an advisory instructing all hospitals in the city — both public and private — to step up preparedness as a precautionary measure in response to a recent rise in Covid-19 cases in some parts of the country. As of May 19, Delhi had only five active Covid-19 cases, underscoring the minimal prevalence of the virus in the region this year. However, the advisory urged all hospitals to enhance preparedness to deal with the possibility of an upsurge of infections. It stressed on the urgent need to ensure the availability of hospital beds, oxygen supplies, essential medicines, and vaccines.

It also asked hospitals to take “immediate action,” including conducting refresher training for dedicated Covid-19 staff and ensuring all life-saving equipment such as ventilators, BiPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and PSA units are functional and ready for use.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Woman, 60, dies at Delhi hospital after testing positive for Covid-19
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On