Woman beats father to death with cooking pan in Delhi’s Mansarovar Park

New Delhi A case of murder was filed. (Representative photo)

A 32-year-old woman allegedly killed her 55-year-old father by hitting him with a cooking pan at their residence in Mansarovar Park on Wednesday afternoon. The accused was arrested and police are verifying claims made by the family that she was undergoing treatment for mental health issues.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said that their control room received a call at 3.56pm that a man, resident of Budh Bazar, was admitted to the hospital by his son and declared dead on arrival.

When police reached the hospital, the 30-year-old man said that his sister, 32, repeatedly hit their father with the cooking pan. He said that his wife, their son, and his mother were also at home at the time of the incident while he was at their apparel shop in Seelampur. He said that his mother was bedridden due to paralysis and his wife was protecting their son.

“The family said the accused has been undergoing treatment from IHBAS and her father used to tell her to take medicines, which used to frustrate her. On Wednesday, when the father told her to take medicines, she got angry, picked up the tawa and started hitting him. When she was examined after the arrest, she said she didn’t believe her father would die after the assault,” an officer aware of the matter said.

Police said that a case on charges of murder has been registered.