Woman, contract killer held for attempted murder of boyfriend in Delhi

A 30-year-old woman, a graphic designer by profession, and her 19-year-old associate were arrested for attempted murder as they allegedly planned to kill a 28-year-old colleague she was in a relationship with, police said on Monday, adding that the woman paid the teen ₹30,000 and gave him a bottle of acid with instructions to disfigure the man’s face. The woman was in a relationship with her colleague for three years, police said. (Getty Images)

Police said the woman, who is married, was angry over her boyfriend solemnising his engagement with another woman in February. She was further enraged as the man, when confronted about his wedding plan, threatened to upload objectionable videos and photos of her on social media.

The suspected contract killer, Vikas (goes by a single name), roped in two associates and the trio stabbed the victim, identified as Omkar (who also goes by a single name), at Ranhola Vihar in outer Delhi on June 19 and fled the scene on a motorcycle, police said. However, timely medical treatment saved the man and he is out of danger, deputy commissioner of police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

Chiram said that in the incident, Omkar was riding his scooter when the trio approached him from behind, stabbed him and fled. A case of attempt to murder with common intention was registered, he said.

Police said it was a blind case as neither the attackers’ identities nor their motive was clear. Two teams formed to solve the case scanned CCTV camera footage, prepared a route map and set up technical and manual surveillance, from which they learnt about Omkar’s relationship with the woman and the identity of one of the attackers.

“We arrested Vikas from his hideout near Dwarka More on Sunday. He confessed to the crime and identified his two partners in the attack as Harsh Bali and Rohan. His interrogation also led to the arrest of the woman, who had hired him for killing Omkar, from near Tilak Nagar Metro station,” Chiram said.

The woman, DCP Chiram said, revealed that she and Omkar worked as graphic designers in the same company and they had been in a relationship for the past three years, after she separated from her husband. She also has two children from her marriage, police said.

“The woman recently learnt about Omkar’s engagement with another woman. She hatched a conspiracy to kill Omkar and hired Vikas through a friend, who is from Nepal. The deal between her and Vikas was settled for ₹30,000. She also gave him an acid bottle to burn Omkar’s face,” the DCP said.

Police said they were trying to track the two other attackers to ascertain if they were carrying the acid bottle with them when they stabbed Omkar on June 19.