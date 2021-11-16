Woman found dead in Dwarka drain

The body of a woman was found in a drain in southwest Delhi’s Dabri in Dwarka on Monday, with police suspecting that the woman may have been raped as doctors confirmed burn marks on her forehead and private parts.

Police have registered a case of murder and are awaiting post mortem report to confirm rape or the cause of the woman’s murder. Police are yet to identify the woman.

According to police, a passer-by had spotted the woman’s body in the drain near the CNG fuel pump of Dabri sector 2, and called the control room at 6.03 pm.

Senior police officials soon reached the spot and started the probe. A police official aware of the case, on the condition of anonymity, said, “The woman’s body was covered with a cloth, which seemed like a green bedsheet usually used in government hospitals. There were burn marks on her forehead and private parts. Prima facie, it looked like she was assaulted and beaten to death. It looks like she was murdered elsewhere after which her body was dumped here.”

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary said police are trying to identify the woman. “We are checking the missing person records of women of the same age group at nearby police stations. Separately, our teams have speaking to locals in nearby colonies to check if any woman has been reported missing. The spot has been inspected by the forensic science laboratory and the crime team. Our teams are checking CCTV footages and will arrest the suspects soon.”

