Woman found dead in roadside eatery’s freezer in Delhi’s Najafgarh; 1 arrested

NEW DELHI: A woman has been found dead in the freezer of roadside eatery in south-west Delhi’s Najafgarh locality, police said on Tuesday after arresting a man for the murder.

Police said the suspect, Sahil Gahlot, was arrested after preliminary investigation revealed that he and the woman had been in a relationship and that she was opposed to his marriage to someone else.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Vikram Singh said that on Tuesday, information was received that a woman was murdered and her body was hidden at a dhaba on the outskirts of Mitraon village. A local police team immediately reached the dhaba and found the body in the freezer.

Sahil Gahlot was apprehended and further investigation is on, said Singh.

A police officer said the woman was allegedly pressuring Sahil Gahlot to marry her and threatened to file a police complaint against him and his family members.

A police officer said that the woman recently learnt about Gahlot’s wedding on February 10 and was upset about it.

“We are trying to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the murder, including when she was killed and how, who else was involved in the crime. When did Gahlot put the body in the deep freezer and why. What was he planning for disposal of the body,” the officer said.

