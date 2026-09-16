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Woman found dead inside locked SE Delhi room

A 31-year-old woman was found dead in a room locked from outside in south-east Delhi’s Badarpur on Tuesday morning, police said, adding that a case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace her husband and five-year-old child

Published on: Sep 16, 2026, 07:37:00 IST
By HT Correspondent
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A 31-year-old woman was found dead in a room locked from outside in south-east Delhi’s Badarpur on Tuesday morning, police said, adding that a case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace her husband and five-year-old child.

Police said they received a PCR call around 12.15pm about the body, which was found at a one-room house in Gautampuri in Badarpur.
Police said they received a PCR call around 12.15pm about the body, which was found at a one-room house in Gautampuri in Badarpur.

Police said they received a PCR call around 12.15pm about the body, which was found at a one-room house in Gautampuri in Badarpur. They identified as the woman by her first name, Yashoda.

“She was residing in Gautampuri with her husband Manoj and their five-year-old child. A preliminary inquiry revealed that Yashoda had met her father the previous night and returned home around 11.30pm on Monday. In the morning, the room was found locked from outside. On suspicion, the lock was broken by the deceased’s father, following which Yashoda was found dead inside,” said deputy commissioner of police (south-east) Vineet Kumar.

The DCP said police were trying to trace her husband and child.

Police said statements of Yashoda’s family members were being recorded. A crime team inspected the scene and forensic examination was underway.

 
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