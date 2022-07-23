Woman gang-raped by railway employees at New Delhi station; 4 arrested

A 30-year-old woman was gang-raped by two railway employees in a train lighting hut meant for railway electrical maintenance staff while two others guarded the room at New Delhi railway station premises in the wee hours of Friday, the Delhi police said on Saturday. All four railway employees have been arrested in connection with the crime that came to fore after the woman made a call to the police around 2.30am on Friday.

One of the arrested men, identified as 35-year-old Satish Kumar, has been known to the woman for the past two years. He introduced himself as a railway employee to the woman. Kumar told her that he can arrange a job for her in the Indian railways. The other three arrested men, identified as Vinod Kumar, 38, Mangal Chand Meena, 33, and Jagdish Chand ,37, are friends of Kumar. All four are employees of the electrical department in the Indian railways, said deputy commissioner of police (railways), Harendra Kumar Singh.

DCP Singh said that the woman first made a call to the police at 2.27am and alleged that two men raped her in a room at a railway station. The call was first received at the Old Delhi railway station police station. The police staff looked for the caller but she could not be found anywhere at the railway station. They contacted the woman on the mobile number she had used to call the police. She told them that she was standing at platform number 8-9 at New Delhi railway station. Accordingly, the police staff of the New Delhi railway station police station were asked to meet the woman, the DCP said.

“The station house officer (SHO) of the police station along with woman constable and other personnel met the woman from Faridabad at her location. She told them that she was separated from her husband and fighting a court case for divorce. Around two years ago, she came in contact with Satish Kumar through a common friend. He told her that he is a railway employee and can arrange a job for her too. Both continued talking on phone,” said Singh.

The DCP said, on Thursday, July 21,Kumar asked her on phone to come to him as he has a small party at home on account of the birthday of his son as well as the purchase of a new house. She came via metro at Kirti Nagar at around 10.30pm, from where she was picked up by Kumar and brought to platform number 8-9 of the New Delhi railway station. She was asked to sit in a hut meant for electrical maintenance staff.

“Kumar and his friend came to the room, bolted the door from inside and took turn to sexually assault her. Two of their accomplices facilitated the assault by guarding the room from outside,” the DCP added.

On the basis of the complainant of the woman a case of gangrape and wrongful confinement was registered. All four suspects were arrested within two hours of the reporting of the crime. They were produced before the Delhi court concerned that sent them to jail. No previous involvement of the arrested men were found, the police said.

