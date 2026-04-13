Woman injured in ‘celebratory’ firing in NE Delhi

New Delhi: A 33-year-old woman was injured during an alleged celebratory firing in a wedding procession in northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur late Saturday night, police said, adding that the bullet grazed past her head and ear.

She was taken to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital (Photo for representation)

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According to police, the injured woman, Tabassum, was standing in the balcony of her house and watching the wedding ceremony at her neighbour’s house when the bullet brushed past her.

She was taken to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Her condition is out of danger and stable.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sandeep Lamba said that on the basis of her husband’s complaint, a case of firing causing injury has been registered at the Dayalpur police station.

“At about 11.13 pm on Saturday, two boys allegedly performed celebratory firing during the function. One bullet grazed past Tabassum’s head and ear, leaving her injured. The boys then fled the spot. One bullet was recovered from the firing spot. We have registered a case and are making efforts to identify and nab the accused,” Lamba said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the bride’s father and brother were taken to the police station for questioning to identify the two involved in the celebratory firing. Investigators are also scanning CCTV cameras installed in and around the crime scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the bride’s father and brother were taken to the police station for questioning to identify the two involved in the celebratory firing. Investigators are also scanning CCTV cameras installed in and around the crime scene. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karn Pratap Singh ...Read More Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital. Read Less

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