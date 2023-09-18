Woman injured while trying to save cellphone from bike-borne snatchers in Delhi

A 26-year-old woman, working with a private telecom company, suffered injuries to her head and hand after she fell off a moving e-rickshaw while trying to hold on to her cellphone that two unidentified bike-borne assailants snatched in Sultanpuri area in outer Delhi Sunday night, police said. The injured woman was admitted to a nearby hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. (Representative Image)

The injured woman was admitted to a nearby hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. The snatchers fled with her mobile phone. They are yet to be arrested, police said, and added that a case of causing injury in committing a robbery with common intention was registered under sections 392,394 and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sultanpuri police station.

The woman lives with her family in Sultanpuri and works with a telecom company in Gurugram. On Sunday around 9pm, she was returning home from office. She deboarded a metro train at Rohini West Metro station and took an e-rickshaw to reach home in Sultanpuri, a police officer said, quoting her statement.

On the way, the officer said, she was holding her cellphone in her right hand. She was taking out money from her purse, when two men riding a motorcycle came close to the e-rickshaw. The man riding pillion on the bike snatched her cellphone. As she tried to hold on to it, she fell off the moving e-rickshaw because of the sudden jerk caused by the snatching. She suffered injuries to her head and left hand near the wrist, the officer said.

The woman reached home in injured condition. Her family members admitted her to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital where she was given medical attention. The police were informed about the snatching incident. A police team from the Sultanpuri police station met the woman and recorded her statement on the basis of which the case was registered.

“We have formed teams to identify and nab the snatchers,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh.

