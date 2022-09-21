Woman jumps off Delhi college building, dies

A 20-year-old BA second-year student of a Delhi college allegedly jumped off the college building in central Delhi on Monday evening, police said, adding she left behind a suicide note in which she said she did not blame anyone for her extreme step.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said that the police control room received a call regarding the incident at 8.09pm on Monday. A police team rushed to the college and learnt that the woman had already been taken to a nearby hospital. She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

DCP Chauhan said that the woman belonged to Haryana. Her family members were informed of her death and her body was handed over to them on Tuesday after the autopsy. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been initiated to ascertain the reason of the student’s death, police said.