Woman undergoes surgery after kite string slits her neck in East Delhi

A 24-year-old woman had to undergo a surgery on the neck after it was slit by a piece of flyaway kite string while she was descending the Seelampur flyover on her scooter in north-east Delhi on Monday evening, police said.

The woman suffered a deep slit to the neck and was bleeding profusely when she was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital, from where she was referred to St Stephen’s Hospital. Her condition is now out of danger, the police said on Tuesday.

“We have registered a case at the Shastri Park police station for causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others, under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 336 and 337, against unknown persons. Efforts are being made to identify the person who was flying the kite,” said deputy commissioner of police (north-east) Sanjay Kumar Sain.

The police have not said the thread that slit the woman’s neck was a “Chinese manjha”, a synthetic kite string often coated with powdered glass or fine pieces of metal, as the sale and use of such strings are banned. Police said they did not find any thread at the spot where the incident took place. However, senior police officers have asked the personnel on field duty in north-east Delhi to keep a vigil on the illegal sale of Chinese manjha and also to nab people who use such string for kite flying.

Police said the woman, identified as Nisha, lives with her family in Vijay Nagar near Ghaziabad. On Monday evening, Nisha had come to her parental home in Nand Nagri and her mother, Saroj, asked Nisha to accompany her to their relative’s home in north Delhi. Nisha left on her scooter with her mother and two siblings left on another scooter.

Nisha was descending the Seelampur flyover when the kite string got entangled around her neck and slit it. She stopped the scooter and was bleeding profusely. Her family members panicked and sought help from passersby, who rushed her to Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital. As her condition was serious, she was referred to St. Stephen’s Hospital, where she underwent a surgery, the police said.