Woman waylays cabbie near Ggm, robs him with two accomplices

A woman and her two male accomplices allegedly assaulted a 45-year-old private cab driver and robbed him of his Swift Dzire car, mobile phone, ₹450 in cash and other documents at knife-point in southwest Delhi early Friday. Police on Tuesday said they had solved the case and arrested the suspects, and will soon release details.

Suresh Kumar, the cab driver and a resident of Najafgarh in southwest Delhi, in his complaint said that he was driving from home towards his office in Gurugram around 3am on Friday when a woman flagged him down on Bijwasan flyover. “Seeing the woman alone at an isolated place, I stopped my car. The woman requested me to drop her some distance ahead. I agreed and she sat on the front passenger seat,” he said.

After some distance, she said she had changed her mind and asked him to drop her back where he had picked her up. When Kumar returned to the same place and stopped the vehicle, two men forcibly entered his vehicle from the rear doors. One of them threatened Kumar with a knife and asked him to drive without raising an alarm. Kumar complied and started driving towards Najafgarh.

“After descending the flyover, I stopped the car, took the keys out and got out. As I tried to call the police using my cellphone, the woman and the two men got out and assaulted me. They snatched my cellphone, keys, and my wallet containing ₹450 and my driving licence. Then they drove away,” Kumar said in his complaint, based on which police registered acase of robbery and common intention was registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 392 and 34.

According to Kumar’s statement, he then walked to a nearby nursery and called the police.

“Our team worked on the case and have solved it. We are issuing a press note on it,” said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Manoj C.

