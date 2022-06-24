Woman’s body with strangulation marks found at Dwarka park, probe on: Police

New Delhi: Police on Thursday recovered the body of a woman (35) from a park in Dwarka’s Mohan Garden area, police said, adding that she had strangulation marks all over her body.

A local resident spotted the woman’s body while taking a stroll in the park on Thursday morning, and immediately informed police, said M Harsha Vardhan, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka).

“The body was recovered from the Bhagwati garden area. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder as the woman, who was a resident of Uttar Pradesh, had strangulation marks all over her body,” Vardhan said, adding that the exact cause of death could be ascertained after post mortem reports arrive.

“An FIR has been registered against unidentified suspect(s) under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Mohan Garden police station, and an investigation is underway,” Vardhan said.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to establish the sequence of events and trace the suspects at the earliest, Vardhan added.

