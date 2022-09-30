Work on elevated road to connect Punjabi Bagh with Raja Garden launched

New Delhi: Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday launched construction work a slew of infrastructure projects that include construction of a new three lane flyover, addition of lanes to two existing flyovers and extension of a third one between west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh and Raja Garden.

The new infrastructure will help decongest the Ring Road in west Delhi, said Sisodia while laying down the foundation stone for the works. The new corridor will also provide seamless connectivity between Dhaula Kuan in south Delhi to Azadpur in north Delhi.

“The new flyover will reduce the traffic load on this (west Delhi) section of the Ring Road. It will not only save the time for commuters but will also lead to reduction in fuel consumption. Once completed, the project is estimated to save around 18 lakh litres of fuel and prevent annual emissions of 1.6 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide,” said Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio.

The minister added that the works will be completed in the next 1.5 years.

A senior PWD official associated with the project said that Punjabi Bagh has two one-way flyovers located near Raja Garden and Club Road. “Both of them are two-lane flyovers. Under the corridor improvement project, we will add one lane each to the two existing flyovers and construct a new three-lane flyover that will run parallel to the two structures. In addition to adding one lane each to the two flyovers, they will be extended to make them a contiguous elevated corridor,” said the official.

On completion of the work, the flyover at Club Road intersection will provide smooth flow of traffic up to the ESI Hospital on Ring Road.

Explaining the importance of the project, a second official associated with the project said that the traffic load on this section of Ring Road is high as it receives incoming traffic from neighbouring Haryana through National Highway 10 and Rohtak Road. “This is the arterial connection between north Delhi and south Delhi, Gurugram. Hundreds of thousands of commuters use this stretch, resulting in traffic jams specially during peak rush hours,” said the second official.

The project also includes the improvement of subway ramps near ESI hospital towards the service road and development of drains, footpaths and strengthening and beautification of existing roads by installing street art-work, Sisodia added

“PWD and our engineers are working on expanding the roads of Delhi and decongesting the city. To achieve the objective, doubling and expanding the flyover at Punjabi Bagh will prove to be a game changer,” said Sisodia.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was also attended by MLAs from neighbouring Moti Nagar Shiv Charan Goyal, and Girish Soni of Madipur.

The infrastructure planning arm of DDA -- the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (planning and engineering) Centre or UTTIPEC had cleared the project in December 2020. The expenditure finance committee of the Delhi government provided the financial approval for the project on May 10, 2022.

Sewa Ram, professor of transport planning at Delhi-based School of Planning and Architecture, said the one-way flyovers work in areas with specific needs. For instance, if there is an intersection where traffic from one side can be shifted to an elevated section, while vehicles from the other side can continue to remain at surface level, such infrastructure may be planned.

“However, if you need to add a lane to make it a two-way flyover, then it means that the designers and planners failed to foresee and the traffic growth at the site. Single carriageway flyovers do not work at intersection of two major roads because at some point, the turning traffic at surface level will begin to have a spillover effect on the other carriageway. There is a life cycle of the intersection that should be kept in mind while making such infrastructure interventions,” he added.

Prof Ram said that similar problems were faced at Rao Tula Ram flyover and Sarai Kale Khan. “PWD should also keep in mind the lane continuity while developing this corridor. If six lane flyover is available on the elevated section, the continuity of movement should be ensured so that the solution itself does not lead to more problems in the coming years,” he added.