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Work on Golden Line to be completed by year-end: Officials

Delhi Metro's Tughlakabad-Aerocity Golden Line is 71.3% complete, with some sections expected to be operational by year's end, covering 23.62km and 21 stations.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 03:52 am IST
By Jasjeev Gandhiok
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Around 71.3% of the work on the upcoming Tughlakabad-Aerocity Golden Line has been completed and the rest is expected to be finished by the end of this year, Delhi Metro officials said.

They added that at least some sections of the Golden Line, being built under Phase-4 of the Metro expansion, are expected to be operational by year-end. (Hindustan Times)

“As of March 2026, the Golden Line is progressing rapidly. Stretching over 23.62km with 21 stations, the project has achieved 71.33 per cent completion, including 78 per cent of civil works,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director of corporate communications at the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Dayal added that five tunnel boring machines (TBMs) are currently active on the Aerocity to Vasant Kunj stretch, ensuring steady advancement of tunneling operations in the area.

According to the latest alignment, the upcoming Line will pass through Mahipalpur, Vasant Kunj, Chhatarpur and along the Mehrauli-Badarpur road till Tughlakabad, decongesting several sections in south Delhi and providing direct connectivity close to the airport.

Officials said that DMRC aims to operationalise at least some section by the end of this year. “Work is progressing well and at least some sections of the Line may be operationalised by the end of this year,” a Delhi Metro official said.

DMRC currently operates 303 metro stations across a network spread over 416 km, which includes the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line and Rapid Metro Gurugram.

 
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