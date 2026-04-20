Work on Golden Line to be completed by year-end: Officials

Around 71.3% of the work on the upcoming Tughlakabad-Aerocity Golden Line has been completed and the rest is expected to be finished by the end of this year, Delhi Metro officials said.

They added that at least some sections of the Golden Line, being built under Phase-4 of the Metro expansion, are expected to be operational by year-end. (Hindustan Times)

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“As of March 2026, the Golden Line is progressing rapidly. Stretching over 23.62km with 21 stations, the project has achieved 71.33 per cent completion, including 78 per cent of civil works,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director of corporate communications at the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Dayal added that five tunnel boring machines (TBMs) are currently active on the Aerocity to Vasant Kunj stretch, ensuring steady advancement of tunneling operations in the area.

According to the latest alignment, the upcoming Line will pass through Mahipalpur, Vasant Kunj, Chhatarpur and along the Mehrauli-Badarpur road till Tughlakabad, decongesting several sections in south Delhi and providing direct connectivity close to the airport.

Officials said that DMRC aims to operationalise at least some section by the end of this year. “Work is progressing well and at least some sections of the Line may be operationalised by the end of this year,” a Delhi Metro official said.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier this week, DMRC also floated a fresh tender for the manufacturing, supply and installation of signages for 11 underground and four elevated stations on this Line. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this week, DMRC also floated a fresh tender for the manufacturing, supply and installation of signages for 11 underground and four elevated stations on this Line. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The ₹3.38-crore tender includes installing signages at 11 underground stations: Delhi Aerocity, Mahipalpur, Vasant Kunj, Kishangarh, Chhatarpur, Chhatarpur Mandir, IGNOU, Neb Sarai, Maa Anandmayee Marg, Tughlakabad Railway Colony and Tughlakabad. The four elevated stations include Saket-G block, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur and Sangam Vihar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ₹3.38-crore tender includes installing signages at 11 underground stations: Delhi Aerocity, Mahipalpur, Vasant Kunj, Kishangarh, Chhatarpur, Chhatarpur Mandir, IGNOU, Neb Sarai, Maa Anandmayee Marg, Tughlakabad Railway Colony and Tughlakabad. The four elevated stations include Saket-G block, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur and Sangam Vihar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Under Phase-4, DMRC planned to build three priority corridors spanning over 65.2 km. It has already operationalised the 12.5km Maujpur to Majlis Park corridor on the Pink Line. Out of the 28.9km it was supposed to operationalise from Janakpuri West to RK Ashram, it has operationalised a 9.9-km section from Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under Phase-4, DMRC planned to build three priority corridors spanning over 65.2 km. It has already operationalised the 12.5km Maujpur to Majlis Park corridor on the Pink Line. Out of the 28.9km it was supposed to operationalise from Janakpuri West to RK Ashram, it has operationalised a 9.9-km section from Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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DMRC currently operates 303 metro stations across a network spread over 416 km, which includes the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line and Rapid Metro Gurugram.

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