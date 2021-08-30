Work on revamped Chandni Chowk stretch in Delhi likely to be complete by September 5

Work on the 1.3km-long revamped Chandni Chowk stretch between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid will be completed by September 5, according to the minutes of an August 26 meeting attended by nodal officers for the project.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the project on September 12.

Officials said they are trying to wrap up pending work quickly in the run-up to the inauguration. While work on the installation of CCTV cameras is expected to be completed by the end of the month, boom barriers will be installed by September 5, the control room for which will be handed over to the Delhi Police by September 5, the minutes said. During the meeting, the transport department also invited expression of interest for operators of vintage golf carts.

In July, the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) proposed to run electric vehicles similar to golf carts designed to look like vintage cars on the revamped stretch, which has been made a no-go zone for motorised vehicles between 9am and 9pm. These low-speed electric golf carts are expected to have a maximum speed of 25-30 kilometres per hour. The service is being proposed to help the elderly and infirm who visit the popular market and will be run for free. These cars are expected to become operational by October.

Nitin Panigrahi, deputy general manager, SRDC, which is the nodal agency for the redevelopment project, said the expression of interest had been sought. “The notification for it was issued on August 26,” said Panigrahi. The last date for submission of EOIs is September 10.

According to EOI, the objective of the introduction of golf carts is to cater to the mobility needs of the elderly, disabled people, women and children visiting Chandni Chowk. The carts will be of vintage look in line with the aesthetic and heritage environment of Chandni Chowk, the EOI stated.

The golf carts will be run on the main Chandni Chowk stretch and might be subsequently extended to roads adjoining it. As part of the first phase, 11 golf carts will be allowed to operate in the area. In subsequent phases, the number of such vehicles is likely to be scaled up to 22. The golf carts will be eight-seater vehicles.

Sanjay Bhargava, president Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, said that the carts will add to the market’s character. But he added that it is crucial to ensure that other issues pertaining to pending work and encroachment are also looked at and dealt with.

Conceived in 2006, the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project was launched after a prolonged delay in December 2018 following the directions of the Delhi high court, which is also monitoring the project. In the first phase of the project, utilities such as electric and other cables were taken underground, and dedicated lanes for non-motorised transport and walkways were constructed. Facilities such as toilets, ATMs, and benches and bollards were also set up. In the second phase of the redevelopment project, façade restoration will be taken up by the SRDC and PWD. A uniform façade will be implemented on the stretch.