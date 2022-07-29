Working group meets to discuss accelerated roll-out of EV charging infra

The Delhi government on Thursday organised the fifth meeting of its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure working group to discuss the adoption of a coordinated strategy for leapfrogging Delhi’s emergence as India’s EV capital.

The meeting was attended by power discoms and EV industry think tanks, besides government officials.

The working group, chaired by the Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson, Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi, plays an important role in guiding the overall strategy for an accelerated roll-out of public and private EV charging infrastructure in Delhi.

It reviewed the status of a tender for setting up 100 EV charging/swapping stations on public land parcels floated by Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) and under which tenders were awarded to four successful concessionaires in March 2022.

Currently, 896 public charging points and 103 battery swapping stations are being set up under the DTL tender. The first set of charging stations are expected to be inaugurated in August 2022.

“The innovative tender is the first of its kind in India to employ the PPP (public private partnership) model to set up EV chargers, which resulted in the lowest charging rate in the world -- ₹2 per unit. The Delhi government’s model entailed the planned aggregation of land from various agencies to rent out to private players on a concessional basis. It offered a model conducive to business success, by defraying costs associated with upstream electrical infrastructure, linking lease rentals to revenue, offering flexibility in charger combination calls, etc. Most importantly, keeping service charge for the end consumer, and not revenue maximisation, as the bidding criterion resulted in private players quoting such a low service charge,” Shah said.