Wrestler held for firing gun in west Delhi office

A 26-year-old national-level wrestler and his accomplice were arrested on Thursday for allegedly firing at the west Delhi office of a property dealer in a bid to extort him for money at the behest of a jailed criminal, Delhi Police said on Friday.

The police said that they were keeping a watch on alleged criminals released on bail, and those known for carrying firearms.

The wrestler, Ankur Rathi, won a gold medal at the 2013-14 National Wrestling Championship and represented India at the 2013 Asian Wrestling Championships, said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harshvardhan.

But after that, he allegedly fell into bad company, police said. “He began injecting himself with drugs, carrying firearms and involving himself in other crimes,” said the DCP.

In 2021, Ankur was arrested by the Haryana Police for allegedly robbing a motorcycle and was booked under the Arms Act some time before that.

Ankur, and his 22-year-old accomplice, Ritik, were arrested separately between Wednesday and Thursday and two guns with bullets recovered from them, the police said.

In the process they learnt of Ritik visiting Baprola Vihar near Dwarka on Wednesday. A trap was laid and Ritik was arrested and a gun and two bullets recovered from him, the officer said.

At his instance, Ankur too was arrested on Thursday and a similar weapon and ammunition were recovered from him, the DCP said.

“Both men had on February 20 opened fire at the office of a property dealer in Mohan Garden as part of an extortion attempt at the instance of a criminal who is in jail,” the DCP said.

Ankur belongs to Sonepat in Haryana and Ritik is from Jhajjar. “Ritik was earlier involved in shooting at his uncle for revenge during a property dispute,” the officer said.