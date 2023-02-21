Man held for selling marijuana to school children in Dahisar

Mumbai: A man was arrested for allegedly selling cannabis to school children in Dahisar. The accused – identified as Rajesh Khandekar was arrested from outside a Dahisar-based school where he was waiting for a few class 10 students to sell them marijuana. The police purportedly found the contraband worth ₹2,500 from him.

According to Sudhir Kudalkar, senior police inspector of MHB Colony police station, on February 17, they received a tip-off that a man had been selling drugs to school children in Borivali and Dahisar.

“For three days we laid traps outside multiple schools in the vicinity by pretending to be customers at a grocery store or waiting for a bus at a nearby bus stop, but we were not able to locate Khandekar,” added Kudalkar.

On Monday, around 3pm when a Dahisar-based school had ended for the day and several students were coming out of the school premises, the police team waiting outside spotted a man trying to talk to a few class 10 students.

“On suspicion, we intercepted the man as he did not look like a parent of any of the school children,” said Kudalkar. When the officers searched Khandekar, they found 210 grams of cannabis in his pocket.

“We have arrested Khandekar, a resident of Daulat Nagar in Dahisar East,” added Kudalkar.

Khandekar was arrested for possession of drugs. “We found out that Khandekar had been selling drugs to many school children and had cases registered against him across the city. He approaches students and gives them a small amount of the contraband for free for the first time. When the children get addicted, he asks for a price and eventually increases it, asking the student to bring in other customers,” said Kudalkar.

The police are now searching for the source from where Khandekar got the contraband and whether other gang members sell drugs to school children like him.

“We are now going to conduct awareness programs in every school about the ill effects of drugs and request students to report to us if they spot any drug peddlers trying to sell them cannabis or any other contraband material,” added Kudalkar.