Yamuna breaches danger level; Delhi CM calls for inspection of flood preparedness

New Delhi: The Yamuna crossed the ‘danger level’ of 205.33 metres for the first time this season on Monday. The level was breached at 2 pm, with Delhi’s chief minister Rekha Gupta calling for an on-ground inspection of flood preparedness in the capital at 4 pm. The Central Water Commission (CWC) has forecast water level to continue to rise further, likely touching 205.70 metres at 8 pm and 206 metres by 2 am on Tuesday. A view of Yamuna River at Yamuna Bazaar in New Delhi, on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

The Yamuna was flowing at 204.70m at 5 am on Monday, but has been constantly rising since. It crossed 205m at 10 am and the danger level of 205.33m at 2pm, when the water level at the Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 205.36m. At 4 pm, the river was flowing at 205.48m, CWC data showed.

Over 1 lakh cusecs of water was released at the Hathanikund barrage for nearly 12 straight hours between 1 pm and 1 am on Sunday, prompting a fresh surge in the river’s water level. Typically, Delhi’s Irrigation and Flood Control department starts evacuating people from low-lying areas when the water level touches 206m, however, announcements asking people to evacuate on their own have been going on for the last few days. This includes I&FC boats with personnel using loudspeakers and microphones along the river banks.

On Sunday, the peak hourly discharge crossed 100,000 cusecs at 1pm for the first time this season, when 109,029 cusecs were released. The hourly discharge continued to increase and touched a peak of 178,996 cusecs at 4pm - so far the highest this season.

The CM’s flood preparedness inspection will cover Asita Ghat at ITO, from where she will cover Yamuna Chhat Ghat, office of the DM (East), the 12 no. regulator, Metcalf House on ring road, the U-turn at Boat club, Yamuna bazaar and finally the flood control room of the I&FC department.

In 2023, the Yamuna swelled to its highest-ever water level of 208.66m on July 11 following a record discharge of 359,760 cusecs from Hathnikund, with several days above 100,000 cusecs. By contrast, last year’s peak was 204.38m on September 26—below even the warning level. The peak discharge last year was 87,018 cusecs, data from the Irrigation and Flood Control department showed.