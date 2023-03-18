The Delhi Budget 2023-24, scheduled to be presented in the state assembly on Tuesday, will also look at the clean-up of the Yamuna, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday, adding that the theme of this year’s Budget will be “Saaf, sundar aur aadhunik Dilli” (clean, beautiful and modern Delhi).

Yamuna cleaning to be key Delhi Budget issue. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The five-day Delhi Budget session began on Friday, with a speech by lieutenant governor VK Saxena. Finance minister Kailash Gahlot is scheduled to present the budget on Tuesday. The government has said that the focus of the Budget will be on modernising and beautifying infrastructure development, transport infrastructure development and cleaning of Yamuna and overall cleaning of the Capital.

A senior government official said, “As part of its infrastructure push, the Arvind Kejriwal government will accelerate its plans to clean the Yamuna and clear Delhi’s three garbage mountains on a war footing. The total sewage treatment capacity in Delhi will be increased from 632 million gallons a day (mgd) to 890mgd by next year — an increase of 40% in a single year.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official, who declined to be named, said over the next one year, sewer connectivity will go up from 747 colonies at present to 1,317 colonies. “People of Delhi will continue receiving the benefit of free household sewer connections. In a major milestone for the Clean Yamuna initiative, the quantity of sewage being treated in Delhi will rise from 370mgd in 2015 to 890mgd next year. The Delhi government will join hands with MCD and provide financial assistance to get rid of Delhi’s three garbage mountains of shame in the next 2 years,’ the official said.