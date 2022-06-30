Yamuna water level lowest since 1965, most areas to face crisis

New Delhi: The water level in Yamuna on Wednesday was measured at 666.80 feet – the lowest since 1965 – the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said, warning water supply will remain hit across several areas in north, west, central, south Delhi as well as locations in New Delhi and the Delhi Cantonment.

Early this month, water level at Wazirabad went down to 667.6ft against the normal level of 674.5ft. It was just 0.6ft above the 667ft at the Wazirabad barrage that was recorded in 1965, the jal board officials said.

The water utility said Delhi was receiving less raw water into the Delhi Sub Branch (DSB) and the Carrier Line Channel (CLC), impacting water production at the Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants. This warned that the crisis may deepend further if sufficient water is not released by Haryana, the DJB added.

“Due to less receipt of raw water in Delhi Sub Branch (DSB), Carrier Line Channel (CLC) and reduction of pond level i.e. 666.80 feet against the normal level of 674.50 feet in river Yamuna at Wazirabad, the water production has been affected adversely in Chandrawal and Wazirabad Water Treatment Plants (WTP). Delhi Jal Board has done rationalisation of water supply in whole Delhi. Therefore, water supply will be available at low pressure in the morning and evening of Thursday and so on, till the sufficient water is released by Haryana in DSB, CLC and in the Yamuna,” the DJB said in a statement.

According to officials, areas where water will be available at low pressure include Civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and its adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and its adjoining areas, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas, Old & New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East & West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and its adjoining areas, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tugalakhabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Prahladpur and its adjoining area, Ramleela Ground, Delhi gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extesnsion, Greater Kailash, Burari and its adjoining areas, parts of Cantonment areas and south Delhi.

“If the water level remains low on Thursday, the water crisis may extend ,” a DJB official added.

Delhi has been facing a water shortage for nearly two months now, with the problem first surfacing in April.

The water utility had on earlier this month, written another letter, requesting Haryana to release more water into Delhi from Somb – a Yamuna tributary. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also requested Haryana earlier this month to release additional water in the Yamuna on humanitarian grounds.

DJB said in order to manage this low-water situation, the public was advised to make judicious use of the water supply on Thursday. “Water tankers shall also be available on demand across the city,” it said.

Delhi faces a demand-supply gap of over 380 million gallons of water every day. With the low availability of water from the Yamuna, the main source of water for the Capital, the gap may have widened to 465MGD.

