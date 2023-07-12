Yamuna water level may cross 207.72m; 'Not good news for Delhi', says Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday expressed concern over the rising water level in the Yamuna River, saying the Central Water Commission's prediction for tonight is not good news for the national capital. After breaking the highest record of 207.49 metres at 1pm, the water level in Yamuna is likely to reach 207.72 metres by midnight, according to an official of the Central Water Commission.

People from low-lying areas around the Yamuna river wade through floodwaters of the swollen river while relocating to a safer place, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 12, 2023.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kejriwal said the water level in Yamuna is rising despite “no rains in Delhi” in the last two days because of “abnormally high volumes of water being released by Haryana at Hathnikund barrage”. The chief minister sought the central government's intervention to ensure the water level in Yamuna doesn't rise further.

“The Central Water Commission predicts 207.72 meter water level in Yamuna tonite. Not good news for Delhi,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

“There have been no rains in Delhi last 2 days, however, levels of Yamuna are rising due to abnormally high volumes of water being released by Haryana at Hathnikund barrage. Urge Centre to intervene and ensure that levels in Yamuna don’t rise further,” he added.

The last highest water level in Yamuna was recorded in 1978 when the river breached 207.49m mark. The current water level in Yamuna is 207.55m.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Central Water Commission's (CWC) flood-monitoring portal, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 207-metre mark at 4 am, the first time since 2013, and rose to 207.55 metres by 1 pm, breaking the 1978 record.

The river is likely to rise further to 207.72 and to remain steady thereafter, a CVC forecast said.

The river had exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres on Monday night, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations and a closure of the Old Railway Bridge for road and rail traffic.

Major floods in Delhi occurred in 1924, 1977, 1978, 1995, 2010, and 2013.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail