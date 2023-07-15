Yamuna water receding but flood threat not over: Kejriwal's warning

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the water level of the Yamuna river which inundated Delhi for over two days throwing life out of gear is receding gradually but the threat of flooding is not over. Warning people against going to the flooded areas of Delhi, Kejriwal said this could be fatal as the speed of the water is very fast and water can rise anytime. Sharing a video of children playing in the flood water of Shanti Van, Kejriwal urged everyone to not indulge in such activities. Read | Delhi floods: Amid Hathnikund debate, BJP slams Kejriwal, 'You only tweeted'

Kejriwal said the flood threat is not yet over and asked people to stay away from flooded areas of Delhi. (AAP Twitter)

"Yamuna water is gradually decreasing. If there is no heavy rain, the situation will become normal soon. Water is being withdrawn from Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants. After that, the machines will be dried and the plants will be operational by tomorrow," Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi flood, Yamuna water level: Here are the latest updates

1. The water level of Yamuna on Saturday at 10am was 207.48 metres. The prediction is that the level will decrease to 206.72 metres at 10pm on Saturday.

2. Several areas of the Capital are still under water including ITO, Shanti Van, as water started receding gradually on Saturday night and it will take some more hours.

3. There was a breach at the Indraprastha regulator which flooded ITP and parts of the Ring Road. As it was repaired, traffic movement was allowed on both carriageways of the Ring Road from Shanti Van to Geeta Colony.

4. Now the work to pump out the water around ITO, Ringh Road and Mathura Road is going on.

5. Delhi Metro removed the speed restrictions as the water level receded.

6. Yamuna is still flowing over two metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

7. An intense political slugfest started as AAP blamed Haryana's BJP government for diverting all the water towards Delgi, instead of UP. The BJP said the allegation was baseless as from the Hathnikund barrage, flood water is not diverted to Uttar Pradesh.

8. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said the Delhi flood was not surprising as Kejriwal did not spend any money on infrastructure and only concentrated on distributing freebies.

9. The AAP alleged that bureaucrats are not taking instructions from the ministers as a result of 'Modi's Ordiance'. Delhi minister Atishi wrote to the chief secterary on Saturday that she was trying to contact the divisional commissioner but he did not answer her phone calls.

