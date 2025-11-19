Year-long DJB study to track interstate drain discharge into Yamuna

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is set to conduct a year-long study of the discharge flow and monitoring the water parameters in Najafgarh and Shahdara drains and other interstate drains flowing into them, officials said on Tuesday. Thick layer of froth seen in Yamuna. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

“We plan to install flow metres to measure the discharge of these drains. The study aims to ensure effective abatement of pollution and rejuvenation of Yamuna by adopting a river basin approach. A tender has been issued for the project,” a DJB official said.

The study will also measure the amount of discharge entering into the larger drains like Najafgarh, Shahdara, and the Supplementary Drain, which are major contributors to the pollution load in the river. Some interstate drains that stretch across the state borders of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will also be measured, the project plan stated.

Some major drains include the Bupania Chudania drain, the Mungeshpur drain entering from Haryana, drain number 6 near the Narela border, the Alipur link drain, the Mungeshpur link drain before entering Delhi, and the Mandauri drain.

Officials said that the 12-month study period has been fixed to assess the changes in flows in various seasons including monsoon.

The 22km Yamuna stretch between Wazirabad and Okhla is the most polluted part of the river with 22 major drains flowing in the river stream.

Currently, a large amount of sewage ends up entering the river. To increase its overall sewage treatment capacity, the Delhi government is connecting all households to sewage treatment infrastructure and a target to double the treatment capacity has been fixed for next three years, a DJB official said.