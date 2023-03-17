YouTuber Prince Dixit nabbed for birthday bash atop car roof on road. Video

The Delhi Police has nabbed Prince Dixit, a YouTuber, for allegedly creating a ruckus on a road in November on his birthday along with his friends. In a viral video, some people were seen standing on the roof of cars and violating traffic rules on National Highway-24 near Pandav Nagar to celebrate the birthday of Dixit. After the video went viral, the YouTuber has been apprehended, the Delhi Police said.

Some people were seen standing on the roof of cars and violating traffic rules on National Highway-24 near Pandav Nagar to celebrate the birthday of Prince Dixit. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Delhi Police took cognizance of this viral video. “Cognizance of the matter has been taken. We are inquiring into it to identify the offenders and to get the details of the time of incident. Appropriate legal action shall be taken against the offenders," the police tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police are looking for those friends of Dixit who along with him were creating a ruckus on the road on November 16, 2022, the cops said.

Some people were seen standing on the roof of cars and violating traffic rules on National Highway-24 near Pandav Nagar to celebrate the birthday of Prince Dixit. (ANI)

“Prince told that this video was shot while going to Shakarpur from NH24 by standing on the roof of a car on his birthday on 16th November 2022 and at the same time violated traffic rules and appealed to YouTube followers to not act like this,” news agency ANI quoted the Delhi Police as saying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aniruddha Dhar Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail