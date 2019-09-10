Delhi Police safety app driver QR code now on Uber cabs

delhi

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:43 IST

To ensure the safety of women who travel by app-based cabs, the Delhi Police, in collaboration with Uber ,is adding driver QR verification code for taxi drivers.

Delhi police officers said the code, to be pasted on the Uber cab, can be scanned by the passenger before undertaking the journey to ensure the driver is genuine and verified.

Police said the driver verification code is an added feature of the police’s women safety app, Himmat Plus, through which women can send distress signals in an emergency.

The police on Monday also integrated cab aggregator Uber’s SOS facility with the police’s Himmat Plus women’s safety application. Police said if a woman passenger clicks on the distress signal button on the Himmat Plus app or the Uber app, the police control will directly get a message after which the driver’s details and the location will be easily available.

Deputy commissioner of police (airport) Sanjay Bhatia, who is working on the project said, “For now, we are starting the project on pilot basis by installing the QR codes in 100 Uber cabs. It was on the directions of the Lieutenant Governor and the police commissioner that we started this facility in the Kaali Peeli taxis and autorickshaws at the Delhi airport. Based on the feedback and the success of the service, the facility will be extended across other app-based cab aggregators.”

A spokesperson for Uber confirmed that they are working with the city police. “ We wholeheartedly support Delhi Police’s efforts to prioritise the safety of women riders by the integration of Driver QR verification code in the Himmat App. We believe this is a significant step towards strengthening the safety of women riders and we look forward to working with them on all future possibilities,” the spokesperson said.

According to government estimates, there are at least 1.5 lakh Uber and Ola cabs running across the city. There are around 30,000 Kaali Peeli taxis.

Himmat app was launched by police in 2015 and can be used by women to send distress signals to the police control room. To increase the utility of the application, based on user feedback and based on a study done by Delhi University students, an enhanced version called “Himmat Plus” was launched to ensure safety of women passengers using cab or auto services from Delhi airport. Last month, L-G Anil Baijal had launched the feature in Kaali Peeli taxis and auto-rickshaws at railway stations.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 22:18 IST