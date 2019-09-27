Delhi police to get five Golden Retriever dogs

cities

The Delhi Police are set to induct a batch of five explosive detector Golden Retriever dogs. Officials said it is after more than 15 years that Golden Retriever dogs will be inducted in the Delhi Police’s dog squad.

They are all aged between 12-15 months. Rajan Bhagat, deputy commissioner of police, crime branch, said the five dogs have completed their six months of training at the Border Security Forces training camp in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh, and are at present undergoing medical examination and documentation process.

“Once ready, they will be given postings. They are trained sniffer dogs and will be deployed with our bomb detection teams. They will be used to sanitise areas during VVIP gatherings,” said Bhagat.

“We used to recruit dogs from RVC, Meerut. They mostly give us Labradors. If the results are desirable, we will think of inducting more of these,” he said.

Golder Retrievers have also been inducted by the Central Industrial Security Force, Special Protection Group and National Security Guards.

