Delhi polls: Women come out in large numbers

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 22:45 IST

New Delhi:

At a polling booth in old Delhi’s Matia Mahal, women fought with election officials to get a separate queue for themselves. And when they were allowed, it was clear the women had outnumbered the men at the booth.

At polling stations across the city, women turned up in large numbers to exercise their franchise. From livelihood to subsidy in electricity and water to free ride in buses to women safety, they spoke about a range of development issues while mentioning about their priorities.

In the 2015 elections, women registered an impressive overall poll percentage of 66.5 and left men behind in 13 assembly segments, including Burari, Sangam Vihar, Vikaspuri, Kirari, Bawana, Dwarka.

Though the difference in polling percentage of men and women in most constituencies was marginal, it reflected the aspiration of women as they came out in large numbers.

One of the key issues raised by women was the subsidy in electricity and water and free bus ride. But many HT spoke to didn’t agree with the decision to make bus ride free for them.

Tunu Bala, a 26-year-old Assamese woman based in Bhola Nagar, Shahdara (east Delhi) and cabin crew with a private airline, said, “Life has become much easier with the reduced electricity and water bills. These sound like small things, they really help us women manage the household budget better. Actually religious issues raised by some parties don’t affect us much.”

At a polling booth in Jain Colony in the Mundka assembly constituency, a group of women had a heated discussion over subsidy given by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and other development work done by it.

Suman, a resident of Bhagya Vihar, said, “Now we get water and don’t have to pay for electricity. The road outside our homes has improved. We have voted for development.” But Anita, another resident, was quick to respond, “These freebies will end by March. But people don’t understand.”

Women were divided on free bus ride for women, started by the AAP government last year. While many praised the initiative as it helped them save money, others criticised it, saying it shows “women are not considered equal”.

Parminder Kaur, a resident of Puth Khurd, said, “They should have reduced the bus fare for all. We want to travel with respect. Moreover, these days bus drivers don’t stop when they see a lot of women. What’s the point?”

But there were many favoured the move. “It is a good thing. I save nearly Rs 3,500 monthly on travel. It is a huge saving,” said Meera, an anganwadi worker.

The issue of freebies resonated among women voters in middle-class areas in Rohini. “True that the party in power has done significant work on electricity and water, but for the middle classes, issues such as roads, crime, safety of women matter more. As the capital of the country, the city needs to look good,” said Sheetal Garg (52), a home-maker from Rohini.

Apart from development, there were women who spoke about national issues. Promila Chanda (60), a resident of Chittaranjan Park, said she kept the national interest in mind while exercising her vote. She said nationalism is the most important issue and doling out subsidies would not help the masses in the long run.

“The BJP at the Centre has really worked for the betterment of the country and inculcated nationalism among the people. I think subsidies would not help people to grow and would rather make them lethargic. These should be only given to the poor and not everyone,” Chanda said.

In Pushpa (76) and Asifa (62), neighbours from Ajmeri Gate, said, “We have voted for peace. We are not liking the way some people are trying to disturb the unity of the country. We have always lived together with harmony.”

Biswajit Mohanty, professor of political science at Deshbandhu college and state coordinator of CSDS -Lokniti, said, “Women are one who run the households and any saving due to subsidy or free ride in buses makes a major impact on their monthly budgets, especially in lower middle-class areas or slum clusters. In 2015, the women, especially in lower income group settlements, had turned out in large numbers.”