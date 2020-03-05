Delhi riots: Death toll rises to 53

cities

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 23:46 IST

New Delhi: The death toll in the communal violence in north-east Delhi rose to 53 on Thursday, with Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital reporting six more deaths. Earlier, the hospital had said that 38 people had either been brought dead or had died during treatment. The hospital administration did not clarify when did these six deaths took place or it was those who were brought dead to the hospital.

“The hospital has reported 44 deaths so far; some of them were brought dead to us, some others we could not save. The detailed break-up is not available as of now,” said GTB hospital’s medical director Dr Sunil Kumar.

Apart from the 44 in GTB hospital, three others died at Lok Nayak hospital and one more at Jag Parvesh Chandra hospital. Five other bodies had been fished out of the drains and taken to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

Over 400 people were injured in the violence, with GTB hospital treating 298 persons till Thursday morning.

“All but one who died in the riots were men, and mostly in the productive age group of 20 to 40 years old,” Dr Kumar said. HT had identified the only woman to have died in the riots as 85-year-old Akbari after speaking to her family.

The trend was similar among those injured as well.

Data from the hospital shows that around 60% of those injured were men between the ages of 20 and 40. Only six of the 279 injured were women, the data showed. Most of the injuries were blunt traumas resulting from stone pelting or beating with sticks. Around 67 people brought to the hospital had been shot.