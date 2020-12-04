Delhi riots: Kalita points fingers at police during hearing on bail plea

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 22:27 IST

New Delhi: Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita, who was arrested for her alleged role in the north-east Delhi riots, on Friday told a Delhi court during arguments on her bail plea that the police had carried out an “insidious” prosecution against her.

Appearing for the JNU student, advocate Adit S Pujari referred to the seizure memo files submitted with the charge sheet and said the police allegedly “deliberately” submitted incomplete documents to falsely show that around 300 women, who came from Jahangirpuri to Jafrabad where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were held, precipitated the violence.

He told additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat that the prosecution’s case was that these women came allegedly armed with acid bottles and chilli powder and were instigated by Kalita and others to cause violence.

He said the prosecution allegedly put selective messages from the WhatsApp chats of police officials to prove their purpose and chosen not to put on record messages where they are aware that another kind of protest or march was on by pro-CAA protestors.

He said as per the documents in the charge sheet, police were strictly motioning the movement of the buses carrying these 300 women and if they had carried any weapon or committed violence, then the police could have tried to arrest them then and there.

The matter would be now heard on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Friday granted bail to a man, arrested in a north-east Delhi riots case, for two weeks to perform important wedding rituals like “kanyadaan” of his niece.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted relief to Brijmohan Sharma on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000 with one surety of like amount. Sharma was arrested in the case related to the alleged murder of a man by a riotous mob in New Usmanpur area.