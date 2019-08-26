Delhi speaker wants police to probe sale of Chinese manjha

cities

New Delhi: Delhi assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel Monday urged chief secretary Vijay Kumar Dev to launch a probe by the Delhi Police into the sale of Chinese manjha (kite strings treated with glass) in the capital, which has caused multiple deaths, including two deaths this month.

The issue over the sale of Chinese manjha resonated in the assembly on Monday, the last day of the Delhi assembly’s monsoon session as MLAs expressed concern over the problem.

“The Delhi government has banned Chinese manjha. Despite that, how is it being sold? A high-level probe should be conducted into this matter. I appeal to the chief secretary to conduct a full inquiry. He should ask the police to inquire into the matter and ascertain from where Chinese manjha is being sold and what fine is being imposed on violators,” the speaker said.

The matter was raised by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Rithala Mahendra Goyal. Goyal also requested social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam to give a compensation to the family of the deceased persons.

On August 15, a 32-year-old engineer had died while he was riding a two-wheeler after Chinese manjha cut through his neck. On Saturday, a one-year-old girl died after her throat was slit by the kite string in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area while she was on her way to a temple with her family on a two-wheeler.

“I request MLAs to give ₹5,000 or ₹10,000 from their salaries to the family. Until now, no government official had gone to meet them. It is the district magistrate’s responsibility to visit the aggrieved family members and give them assistance,” Goyal said.

