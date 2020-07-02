e-paper
Delhi starts trial for contactless ticketing in buses

Delhi starts trial for contactless ticketing in buses

cities Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The state transport department on Thursday started trials for contactless ticketing in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses.

“On Thursday, a field trial was conducted in an air-conditioned DTC bus based at the Indraprastha bus depot. The trial for the contactless ticket system was conducted on route number 763, from Nizamuddin railway station to Uttam Nagar Bus terminal,” said a senior transport official.

To conduct these trials, transport minister Kailash Gahlot has constituted a special task force. The task force led by deputy commissioner (cluster) has been constituted “for timely coordination and implementation of exploring the options of contactless mobile ticketing inside DTC and cluster buses, so that no physical contact between the conductor and commuter takes place due to exchange of cash or ticket,” read the order issued on Wednesday.

The task force has officials from the DTC and the Delhi Integrated Multi-modal Transport System Limited. It also has young researchers from IIIT Delhi and experts from WRI India.

